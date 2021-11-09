UNLV welcomes Gardner-Webb in 2021-22 season opener

Gardner-Webb (0-0) vs. UNLV (0-0) Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UNLV hosts Gardner-Webb…

Listen now to WTOP News

Gardner-Webb (0-0) vs. UNLV (0-0)

Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNLV hosts Gardner-Webb in each team’s 2021-22 season opener. Gardner-Webb went 11-15 last year, while UNLV ended up 12-15.

DID YOU KNOW: Both of these teams posted identical 1-4 records against non-conference competition last season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.