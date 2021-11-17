CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Young children receive wrong COVID-19 vaccine | MD schools mask mandate's future | Libraries offer free rapid test kits | Masks coming back in Montgomery Co. | Latest vaccine rates
Home » College Basketball » UNCW squares off against CCU

UNCW squares off against CCU

The Associated Press

November 17, 2021, 6:31 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Coastal Carolina (1-0) vs. UNC Wilmington (1-2)

Raiford G. Trask Coliseum, Wilmington, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Coastal Carolina pays visit to UNC Wilmington in an early season matchup. Coastal Carolina won easily 101-73 at home against Ferrum on Nov. 11. UNC Wilmington lost 59-51 on the road to Pittsburgh on Tuesday.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: .EXCELLENT ESSAM: Across one appearances this season, Coastal Carolina’s Essam Mostafa has shot 64.3 percent.

DID YOU KNOW: Both of these teams posted winning records against non-conference competition last season. Coastal Carolina went 4-2 against teams outside its conference, while UNC Wilmington went 5-3 in such games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Coast Guard prioritizing climate change resiliency, workforce in infrastructure investments

DHS chief information security officer wary of Pentagon’s changes to CMMC

OPM will allow same-sex spouses of deceased federal employees a chance to apply for survivor benefits

DISA intends to incorporate post-CAC MFA solutions into Thunderdome

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up