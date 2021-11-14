CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Federal court declines to lift stay on vaccine mandate | 99% of Md. senior population vaccinated | Flu shots increasingly important this season | Latest vaccine rates
UNCG faces Coppin State

The Associated Press

November 14, 2021, 2:00 AM

Coppin State (0-4) vs. UNC Greensboro (2-0)

Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Coppin State pays visit to UNC Greensboro in an early season matchup. UNC Greensboro won over Northern Kentucky 70-69 in overtime on Friday, while Coppin State fell 89-54 at UConn on Saturday.

SAVVY SENIORS: Coppin State’s Mike Hood, Tyree Corbett and Justin Steers have collectively scored 35 percent of all Eagles scoring this season.

JUMPING FOR JESSE: Jesse Zarzuela has connected on 26.3 percent of the 19 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 12 over his last three games. He’s also made 81.3 percent of his free throws this season.

COLD SPELL: Coppin State has scored 60 points per game and allowed 92.5 over its four-game road losing streak.

SECOND CHANCES: UNC Greensboro has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 41 percent this year. That figure is the 28th-highest in Division 1. The offensive rebound percentage for Coppin State stands at just 17.6 percent (ranked 261st).

