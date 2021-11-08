CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC’s biggest COVID-19 challenges? | Pfizer's COVID-19 pill study | Vaccine clinics coming in Prince George's | Latest vaccine numbers
UConn welcomes CCSU in 2021-22 season opener

The Associated Press

November 8, 2021, 4:16 PM

Central Connecticut (0-0) vs. UConn (0-0)

Harry A. Gampel Pavilion, Storrs, Connecticut; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: A couple of in-state rivals are set to square off as UConn opens its 2021-22 campaign by hosting the Central Connecticut Blue Devils. Central Connecticut went 5-16 last year, while UConn ended up 15-8.

A YEAR AGO: UConn put up 102 and came away with a 27-point win over CCSU when these two teams met a year ago.

DID YOU KNOW: UConn held its four non-conference opponents to an average of just 63.3 points per game last season. The Huskies offense put up 71.5 points per matchup en route to a 3-1 record against competition outside the Big East Conference. Central Connecticut went 0-3 against non-conference teams in 2020-21.

