UC Riverside goes up against La Sierra University

The Associated Press

November 12, 2021, 5:30 PM

La Sierra University vs. UC Riverside (1-1)

Student Recreation Center, Riverside, California; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The UC Riverside Highlanders will be taking on the Golden Eagles of NAIA member La Sierra University. UC Riverside is coming off a 66-65 win at Arizona State in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: JP Moorman II has averaged 11.5 points, eight rebounds and four assists this year for UC Riverside. Complementing Moorman II is Flynn Cameron, who is averaging 11 points per game.MIGHTY MOORMAN II: In two games this season, UC Riverside’s JP Moorman II has connected on 35.7 percent of the 14 3-pointers he’s attempted.

DID YOU KNOW: UC Riverside went 3-2 overall when playing against out-of-conference foes last season. The Highlanders put up 67.2 points per contest across those five contests.

