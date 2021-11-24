UC Riverside faces FAMU

Florida A&M (1-2) vs. UC Riverside (4-2) Student Recreation Center, Riverside, California; Friday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UC Riverside…

Florida A&M (1-2) vs. UC Riverside (4-2)

Student Recreation Center, Riverside, California; Friday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Riverside squares off against Florida A&M in a non-conference matchup. Florida A&M fell 86-59 at Miami on Sunday. UC Riverside is coming off a 52-40 win over UTEP on Monday.

SUPER SENIORS: Florida A&M has relied heavily on its seniors. MJ Randolph, DJ Jones, Jamir Williams and Kamron Reaves have combined to account for 62 percent all Rattlers scoring this season.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Randolph has been directly responsible for 49 percent of all Florida A&M field goals over the last three games. Randolph has 22 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: UC Riverside has made eight 3-pointers per game as a collective unit this year, which is second-best among Big West teams.

