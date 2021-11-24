THANKSGIVING NEWS: Bidens prepares meals in DC food kitchen | A healthy Thanksgiving meal | Turkeys fried for free | Gratitude challenge | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving
Home » College Basketball » UC Riverside faces FAMU

UC Riverside faces FAMU

The Associated Press

November 24, 2021, 5:31 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Florida A&M (1-2) vs. UC Riverside (4-2)

Student Recreation Center, Riverside, California; Friday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Riverside squares off against Florida A&M in a non-conference matchup. Florida A&M fell 86-59 at Miami on Sunday. UC Riverside is coming off a 52-40 win over UTEP on Monday.

SUPER SENIORS: Florida A&M has relied heavily on its seniors. MJ Randolph, DJ Jones, Jamir Williams and Kamron Reaves have combined to account for 62 percent all Rattlers scoring this season.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Randolph has been directly responsible for 49 percent of all Florida A&M field goals over the last three games. Randolph has 22 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: UC Riverside has made eight 3-pointers per game as a collective unit this year, which is second-best among Big West teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Federal agencies close to 100% compliance with vaccine mandate as enforcement begins

DoD's long-delayed household goods moving contract faces yet another protest

'Model diplomats': State Dept. honors Foreign Service families' volunteer work overseas

Federal appeals court upholds USPS regulator's decision to allow higher mail rates

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up