CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Federal court declines to lift stay on vaccine mandate | 99% of Md. senior population vaccinated | Flu shots increasingly important this season | Latest vaccine rates
Home » College Basketball » Troy plays JSU

Troy plays JSU

The Associated Press

November 15, 2021, 3:30 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Jacksonville State (1-1) vs. Troy (1-1)

Trojan Arena, Troy, Alabama; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville State faces Troy in an early season matchup. Both teams last played this past Saturday. Jacksonville State blew out Alabama A&M by 23 at home, while Troy is coming off of a 70-59 road loss to Butler.

SUPER SENIORS: Jacksonville State has relied heavily on its seniors. Kayne Henry, Darian Adams, Brandon Huffman and Jalen Gibbs have collectively accounted for 72 percent all Gamecocks points this season.HOT HENRY: Henry has connected on 63.6 percent of the 11 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 50 percent of his free throws this season.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Jacksonville State’s Adams has attempted 11 3-pointers and has connected on 45.5 percent of them.

DID YOU KNOW: The Troy defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 36 percent of all possessions, which is the third-highest rate in the country. Jacksonville State has turned the ball over on 24.1 percent of its possessions (ranked 307th among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Federal district court denies two initial attempts at blocking federal vaccine mandate for employees

DHA performing some much needed IT system house cleaning

In new guide, OPM urges agencies to weave telework, remote work into workforce culture

Obituary: Alan Paller

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up