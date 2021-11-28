Trammell, Economou lift Seattle past St. Thomas (MN) 81-64

SEATTLE (AP) — Darrion Trammell had 18 points to lead five Seattle players in double figures as the Redhawks beat…

Listen now to WTOP News

SEATTLE (AP) — Darrion Trammell had 18 points to lead five Seattle players in double figures as the Redhawks beat St. Thomas (MN) 81-64 on Saturday night.

Rip Economou added 14 points for the Redhawks. Viktor Rajkovic chipped in 12, Cameron Tyson scored 11 and Riley Grigsby had 10. Economou also had six rebounds, while Tyson posted six rebounds.

Riley Miller had 20 points for the Tommies (3-4). Anders Nelson added 15 points. Parker Bjorklund had 14 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.