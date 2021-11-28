HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Holiday shopping trends | Is it time to buy a computer? | Your Small Business Saturday shopping guide | Holiday shopping returns to area malls
Home » College Basketball » Trammell, Economou lift Seattle…

Trammell, Economou lift Seattle past St. Thomas (MN) 81-64

The Associated Press

November 28, 2021, 1:10 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SEATTLE (AP) — Darrion Trammell had 18 points to lead five Seattle players in double figures as the Redhawks beat St. Thomas (MN) 81-64 on Saturday night.

Rip Economou added 14 points for the Redhawks. Viktor Rajkovic chipped in 12, Cameron Tyson scored 11 and Riley Grigsby had 10. Economou also had six rebounds, while Tyson posted six rebounds.

Riley Miller had 20 points for the Tommies (3-4). Anders Nelson added 15 points. Parker Bjorklund had 14 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal appeals court upholds USPS regulator's decision to allow higher mail rates

DHS, DoD look to develop repeatable, flexible 5G security process for agencies

Pentagon considers incentives to get companies to CMMC 2.0 early

Biden's DEIA strategy seeks to better understand federal employees' challenges

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up