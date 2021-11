Top 25 College Basketball Schedule

All Times EST Wednesday No. 6 Baylor vs. Arizona St., at Imperial Arena, Paradise Island, The Bahamas, 7:30 p.m. No.…

All Times EST Wednesday

No. 6 Baylor vs. Arizona St., at Imperial Arena, Paradise Island, The Bahamas, 7:30 p.m.

No. 8 Texas vs. Cal Baptist, 8:30 p.m.

No. 9 Memphis vs. Virginia Tech, at Barclays Center, Brooklyn, N.Y., 9:30 p.m.

No. 12 Houston vs. Oregon, at Michelob Ultra Arena, Las Vegas, 2:30 p.m.

No. 18 BYU vs. Texas Southern, 9 p.m.

No. 19 Auburn vs. No. 22 UConn, at Imperial Arena, Paradise Island, The Bahamas, 2:30 p.m.

No. 20 Michigan vs. Tarleton, 7 p.m.

No. 21 Seton Hall vs. California, at Suncoast Credit Union Arena, Fort Myers, Fla., 6 p.m.

No. 23 Florida vs. Ohio St., at Suncoast Credit Union Arena, Fort Myers, Fla., 8:30 p.m.

No. 25 Xavier vs. Iowa St., at Barclays Center, Brooklyn, N.Y., 7 p.m.

Thursday

No. 4 Kansas vs. North Texas at HP Field House, Orlando, Fla., 2:30 p.m.

No. 6 Baylor vs. VCU at Imperial Arena, Paradise Island, The Bahamas, 11:00 a.m.

No. 10 Alabama vs. Iona at HP Field House, Orlando, Fla., 5 p.m.

No. 19 Auburn vs. Loyola-Chicago at Imperial Arena, Paradise Island, The Bahamas, 2:30 p.m.

No. 22 UConn vs. Michigan St. at Imperial Arena, Paradise Island, The Bahamas, 12:00 p.m.

No. 24 Southern Cal vs. Saint Joseph’s at Anaheim Convention Center, Anaheim, Calif., 9:30 p.m.

Friday

No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 5 Duke at T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, 10:30 p.m.

No. 3 Purdue vs. Omaha, 2 p.m.

No. 4 Kansas vs. TBD at HP Field House, Orlando, Fla., TBD

No. 6 Baylor vs. TBD at Imperial Arena, Paradise Island, The Bahamas, TBD

No. 9 Memphis vs. TBD at Barclays Center, Brooklyn, N.Y., TBD

No. 10 Kentucky vs. North Florida, 7 p.m.

No. 10 Alabama vs. TBD at HP Field House, Orlando, Fla., TBD

No. 14 Illinois vs. Texas Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

No. 15 Tennessee vs. Tennessee Tech, 3 p.m.

No. 19 Auburn vs. TBD at Imperial Arena, Paradise Island, The Bahamas, TBD

No. 22 UConn vs. TBD at Imperial Arena, Paradise Island, The Bahamas, TBD

No. 24 Southern Cal vs. TBD at Anaheim Convention Center, Anaheim, Calif., TBD

No. 25 Xavier vs. TBD at Barclays Center, Brooklyn, N.Y., TBD

Saturday

No. 2 UCLA at UNLV, 5 p.m.

No. 16 St. Bonaventure vs. N. Iowa, 2 p.m.

No. 17 Arizona vs. Sacramento St., 7:30 p.m.

No. 18 BYU at Utah, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday

No. 4 Kansas vs. TBD at HP Field House, Orlando, Fla., TBD

No. 7 Villanova at La Salle, 6 p.m.

No. 10 Alabama vs. TBD at HP Field House, Orlando, Fla., TBD

No. 13 Arkansas vs. Pennsylvania, 4 p.m.

No. 21 Seton Hall vs. Bethune-Cookman, Noon

No. 23 Florida vs. Troy, Noon

