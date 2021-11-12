Toledo goes up against Detroit

Detroit (0-1) vs. Toledo (1-0) Savage Arena, Toledo, Ohio; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Detroit pays visit to Toledo…

Detroit (0-1) vs. Toledo (1-0)

Savage Arena, Toledo, Ohio; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit pays visit to Toledo in an early season matchup. Detroit fell short in an 85-47 game at Wyoming on Wednesday. Toledo is coming off a 69-61 win over Valparaiso on Tuesday.

DID YOU KNOW: Detroit went 1-3 against non-conference programs last season. In those four games, the Titans gave up 74.5 points per game while scoring 69.8 per contest. Toledo went 5-4 in non-conference play, averaging 72.2 points and allowing 68.8 per game in the process.

