The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll

The Associated Press

November 23, 2021, 1:00 PM

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 22, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

Record Pts Prv
1. South Carolina (30) 6-0 750 1
2. Maryland 6-0 710 3
3. UConn 3-1 696 2
4. Indiana 4-0 630 4
5. NC State 4-1 623 5
6. Baylor 3-1 564 6
7. Stanford 3-1 560 7
8. Iowa 4-0 557 8
9. Arizona 4-0 489 11
10. Louisville 3-1 481 10
11. Tennessee 4-0 424 16
12. Michigan 5-0 396 13
13. Iowa St. 4-0 392 14
14. Texas 3-1 339 12
15. Oregon 3-2 285 9
16. Oregon St. 3-0 254 15
17. Florida St. 4-0 234 17
18. South Florida 4-2 228 23
19. UCLA 3-0 222 20
20. Kentucky 3-1 191 19
21. Ohio St. 3-0 150 21
22. West Virginia 3-0 128 22
23. Texas A&M 4-0 126 24
24. Virginia Tech 5-0 105 25
25. Florida Gulf Coast 5-0 63

Others receiving votes: Georgia 54, Georgia Tech 40, Notre Dame 14, Colorado 10, Washington St 8, DePaul 6, Arkansas 6, BYU 6, Duke 4, Michigan St. 3, Oklahoma 1, Gonzaga 1.

