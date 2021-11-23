The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov.…

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 22, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

Record Pts Prv 1. South Carolina (30) 6-0 750 1 2. Maryland 6-0 710 3 3. UConn 3-1 696 2 4. Indiana 4-0 630 4 5. NC State 4-1 623 5 6. Baylor 3-1 564 6 7. Stanford 3-1 560 7 8. Iowa 4-0 557 8 9. Arizona 4-0 489 11 10. Louisville 3-1 481 10 11. Tennessee 4-0 424 16 12. Michigan 5-0 396 13 13. Iowa St. 4-0 392 14 14. Texas 3-1 339 12 15. Oregon 3-2 285 9 16. Oregon St. 3-0 254 15 17. Florida St. 4-0 234 17 18. South Florida 4-2 228 23 19. UCLA 3-0 222 20 20. Kentucky 3-1 191 19 21. Ohio St. 3-0 150 21 22. West Virginia 3-0 128 22 23. Texas A&M 4-0 126 24 24. Virginia Tech 5-0 105 25 25. Florida Gulf Coast 5-0 63 –

Others receiving votes: Georgia 54, Georgia Tech 40, Notre Dame 14, Colorado 10, Washington St 8, DePaul 6, Arkansas 6, BYU 6, Duke 4, Michigan St. 3, Oklahoma 1, Gonzaga 1.

