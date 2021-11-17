CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Young children receive wrong COVID-19 vaccine | MD schools mask mandate's future | Libraries offer free rapid test kits | Masks coming back in Montgomery Co. | Latest vaccine rates
Home » College Basketball » Texas A&M-CC plays Denver

Texas A&M-CC plays Denver

The Associated Press

November 17, 2021, 9:15 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Denver (2-2) vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (2-1)

UTSA Convocation Center, San Antonio; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Denver visits Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in an early season matchup. Denver came up short in a 78-64 game at UTSA in its last outing. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi is coming off a 65-59 win over IUPUI in its most recent game.

SAVVY SENIORS: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi’s Myles Smith, De’Lazarus Keys and San Antonio Brinson have collectively scored 35 percent of all Islanders points this season.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: KJ Hunt has been directly responsible for 51 percent of all Denver field goals over the last three games. Hunt has 24 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

THREAT BEHIND THE ARC: Denver’s Jordan Johnson has attempted 20 3-pointers and connected on 30 percent of them, and is 4 for 17 over the last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi has attempted the second-most free throws among all Southland teams. The Islanders have averaged 21.7 foul shots per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

OPM will allow same-sex spouses of deceased federal employees a chance to apply for survivor benefits

Public trust in government still lags, despite some agency improvements with customer transactions

DHS chief information security officer wary of Pentagon’s changes to CMMC

Upcoming customer experience executive order underscores Biden's equity goals

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up