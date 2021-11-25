THANKSGIVING NEWS: Macy's Thanksgiving Parade photos | 800 turkeys for families | Thanksgiving weather forecast | Meals for Afghan refugees | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving
Texas A&M-CC faces St. Mary’s (TX)

The Associated Press

November 25, 2021, 3:31 PM

St. Mary’s (TX) vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (4-1)

American Bank Center, Corpus Christi, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders will be taking on the Rattlers of Division II St. Mary’s (TX). Texas A&M-Corpus Christi is coming off a 77-58 win on the road over UTSA in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Isaac Mushila has averaged 13 points and 9.2 rebounds this year for Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. De’Lazarus Keys is also a big contributor, with 8.4 points and 5.6 rebounds per game.MIGHTY MUSHILA: In five appearances this season, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi’s Isaac Mushila has shot 67.6 percent.

DID YOU KNOW: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi went 0-6 overall when playing against out-of-conference foes last season. The Islanders put up 57.2 points per matchup across those six games.

