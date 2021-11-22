Tennessee St. takes on Nebraska

Tennessee State (1-3) vs. Nebraska (3-2) Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, Nebraska; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska hosts Tennessee…

Tennessee State (1-3) vs. Nebraska (3-2)

Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, Nebraska; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska hosts Tennessee State in an early season matchup. Tennessee State fell 83-66 at South Dakota in its last outing. Nebraska is coming off an 82-59 win at home over Southern in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: The Tigers are led by seniors Carlos Marshall Jr. and Kassim Nicholson. Marshall is averaging 12.8 points while Nicholson is accounting for 8.5 points and 9.5 rebounds per contest. The Cornhuskers have been led by Bryce McGowens and Alonzo Verge Jr., who are scoring 16.8 and 14.8 points, respectively.MIGHTY MARSHALL JR.: Marshall has connected on 50 percent of the 20 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 15 over the last three games. He’s also made 50 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Cornhuskers have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Tigers. Nebraska has an assist on 51 of 84 field goals (60.7 percent) across its past three matchups while Tennessee State has assists on 36 of 83 field goals (43.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The diligent Nebraska offense has turned the ball over on just 14.7 percent of its possessions, the 29th-lowest mark in all of Division I. 25.1 percent of all Tennessee State possessions have resulted in a turnover.

