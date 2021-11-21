Stony Brook squares off against Sacred Heart

Sacred Heart (2-3) vs. Stony Brook (0-2) Island Federal Credit Union Arena, Stony Brook, New York; Monday, 6:31 p.m. EST…

Sacred Heart (2-3) vs. Stony Brook (0-2)

Island Federal Credit Union Arena, Stony Brook, New York; Monday, 6:31 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacred Heart and Stony Brook look to bounce back from losses. Sacred Heart fell 71-61 at home to Fairfield on Saturday. Stony Brook lost 88-59 at Kansas on Thursday.

STEPPING UP: The explosive Tyler Thomas is averaging 20.6 points and 5.6 rebounds to lead the way for the Pioneers. Nico Galette is also a big contributor, putting up 8.8 points and 8.4 rebounds per game. The Seawolves have been led by Tykei Greene, who is averaging eight points and 7.5 rebounds.TERRIFIC TYLER: Thomas has connected on 25.6 percent of the 43 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 22 over the last three games. He’s also made 92.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Sacred Heart is rated second among NEC teams with an average of 76 points per game.

