CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: US opens boosters to all adults | DC officials defend dropping mask mandate | No supply issue for adult boosters in Va. | Latest vaccine rates
Home » College Basketball » Stony Brook squares off…

Stony Brook squares off against Sacred Heart

The Associated Press

November 21, 2021, 6:31 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Sacred Heart (2-3) vs. Stony Brook (0-2)

Island Federal Credit Union Arena, Stony Brook, New York; Monday, 6:31 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacred Heart and Stony Brook look to bounce back from losses. Sacred Heart fell 71-61 at home to Fairfield on Saturday. Stony Brook lost 88-59 at Kansas on Thursday.

STEPPING UP: The explosive Tyler Thomas is averaging 20.6 points and 5.6 rebounds to lead the way for the Pioneers. Nico Galette is also a big contributor, putting up 8.8 points and 8.4 rebounds per game. The Seawolves have been led by Tykei Greene, who is averaging eight points and 7.5 rebounds.TERRIFIC TYLER: Thomas has connected on 25.6 percent of the 43 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 22 over the last three games. He’s also made 92.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Sacred Heart is rated second among NEC teams with an average of 76 points per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

GSA says vast majority of contractors agree to implement vaccine mandate

Biden administration details initial vision, three top priorities under President's Management Agenda

BLM still struggling to fill vacancies after westward relocation

Agencies entering ‘execution’ phase of Biden’s cyber executive order

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up