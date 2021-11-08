CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC’s biggest COVID-19 challenges? | Pfizer's COVID-19 pill study | Vaccine clinics coming in Prince George's | Latest vaccine numbers
Stetson begins campaign against Florida Memorial

The Associated Press

November 8, 2021, 4:16 PM

Florida Memorial vs. Stetson (0-0)

Edmunds Center, DeLand, Florida; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Stetson Hatters are set to battle the Lions of Division III Florida Memorial. Stetson went 12-15 last year.

DID YOU KNOW: Stetson went 2-4 overall against out-of-conference opponents last season. The Hatters put up 60.8 points per matchup in those six contests.

