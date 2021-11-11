CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Montgomery Co. residents urged to wear masks indoors | Doctor to parents: Don't worry about side effects | Pandemic-era voting in DC to stay? | Latest vaccine numbers
St. Mary’s faces Texas Southern

The Associated Press

November 11, 2021, 6:31 AM

Texas Southern (0-1) vs. Saint Mary’s (1-0)

University Credit Union Pavilion, Moraga, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern takes on Saint Mary’s in an early season matchup. Texas Southern fell 83-66 at Oregon in its last outing. Saint Mary’s is coming off an 87-68 home win over Prairie View in its most recent game.

PREVIOUSLY: Saint Mary’s put up 82 and came away with a 12-point win over Texas Southern when these two teams faced off a year ago.

DID YOU KNOW: Saint Mary’s limited its 12 non-conference opponents to an average of just 61.2 points per game last season. The Gaels offense put up 69.2 points per contest on their way to a 9-3 record against competition outside the West Coast Conference. Texas Southern went 3-6 against non-conference schools in 2020-21.

