St. Hilaire lifts New Orleans over Central Arkansas 90-63

The Associated Press

November 24, 2021, 4:46 PM

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Derek St. Hilaire had 22 points as New Orleans easily beat Central Arkansas 90-63 on Wednesday.

Troy Green had 16 points and seven rebounds for New Orleans (2-3). Daniel Sackey added 13 points. Tyson Jackson had 11 points.

Collin Cooper had 13 points for the Bears (1-4). Elias Cato added 10 points. Jared Chatham had 10 points and seven rebounds.

