Southern goes up against Ecclesia

Ecclesia vs. Southern (1-4) F.G. Clark Center, Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Southern Jaguars will…

Ecclesia vs. Southern (1-4)

F.G. Clark Center, Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Southern Jaguars will be taking on the Royals of Ecclesia. Southern lost 82-59 to Nebraska in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: Jayden Saddler has averaged 12.4 points and 5.2 assists this year for Southern. Tyrone Lyons is also a key contributor, with 12 points and 4.6 rebounds per game.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Saddler has made or assisted on 43 percent of all Southern field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has accounted for 27 field goals and 26 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: Southern went 0-4 overall when playing out-of-conference foes last season. The Jaguars put up 61 points per matchup in those four contests.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.