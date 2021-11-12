CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Va. pharmacy gives wrong COVID-19 dosage to kids | Montgomery Co. schools 'test-to-stay' | Can at-home COVID-19 tests make holidays safer? | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » College Basketball » Smith's basket sends San…

Smith’s basket sends San Jose St. past Cal St. Fullerton

The Associated Press

November 12, 2021, 12:39 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Trey Smith’s fadeaway jumper from 13 feet at the buzzer gave San Jose State a 78-76 season-opening win against Cal State Fullerton on Thursday night.

Smith caught Trey Anderson’s baseline miss that ricocheted hard off the rim, turned and made the basket. Shon Robinson scored 14 points for the Spartans, Smith 12 and Caleb Simmons 11.

Down 70-58 with 7:53 left, Cal State Fullerton went on an 18-6 run and tied it at 76 on a three-point play by Latrell Wrightsell Jr. with 2:36 remaining.

Wrightsell scored 17 points off the bench for the Titans, E.J. Anosike 14, Vincent Lee and Damari Milstead 12 and Tray Maddox Jr. 11.

___

More AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

USPS outlines $8B infrastructure investment in 2022 as sign of 'bright future'

Obituary: Alan Paller

Report finds military services still ill-equipped to investigate, prosecute sex crimes

AFGE asks White House to delay federal vaccine mandate deadline for employees

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up