SLU takes on SMU

The Associated Press

November 17, 2021, 6:31 AM

Southeastern Louisiana (2-1) vs. SMU (2-1)

Moody Coliseum, Dallas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southeastern Louisiana and SMU both look to put winning streaks together . Both teams earned big home victories in their last game. SMU earned a 95-48 win over Northwestern State on Monday, while Southeastern Louisiana won 77-60 over Paul Quinn on Sunday.

SUPER SENIORS: SMU has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Kendric Davis, Marcus Weathers, Zach Nutall, Emmanuel Bandoumel and Tristan Clark have collectively accounted for 70 percent of all Mustangs scoring this season.GIFTED GUS: Gus Okafor has connected on 50 percent of the 10 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 5 for 10 over his last three games. He’s also converted 76.9 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: SMU has made 9.3 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-best among AAC teams.

