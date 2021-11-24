THANKSGIVING NEWS: Thanksgiving weather forecast | Performers gear up for parade | How to avoid big major mess | Turkeys fried for free | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving
Home » College Basketball » Shungu's buzzer-beater gets Vermont…

Shungu’s buzzer-beater gets Vermont past Appalachian State

The Associated Press

November 24, 2021, 4:28 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ESTERO, Fla. (AP) — Ben Shungu posted 17 points and hit a deep 3-pointer at the buzzer as Vermont beat Appalachian State 65-63 in the Gulf Coast Showcase on Wednesday.

Adrian Delph’s 3-pointer for Appalachian State tied the game at 63 with 16 seconds to play. Following a Mountaineers’ timeout, Shungu dribbled the floor at the top of the arc before rattling in the game winner.

Ryan Davis had 14 points and seven rebounds for Vermont (5-2).

Delph had 22 points for the Mountaineers (3-4). Justin Forrest added 16 points. Michael Almonacy had 14 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

DoD picks Amazon, Microsoft, Google and Oracle for multibillion dollar project to replace JEDI Cloud

Federal appeals court upholds USPS regulator's decision to allow higher mail rates

DoD's long-delayed household goods moving contract faces yet another protest

Biden picks women of color to lead White House budget office

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up