Seattle takes on Pacific Lutheran

The Associated Press

November 22, 2021, 3:31 PM

Pacific Lutheran vs. Seattle (3-1)

Redhawk Center, Seattle; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Redhawks will be taking on the Lutes of Division III Pacific Lutheran. Seattle is coming off a 93-80 win at home over Morgan State in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: Cameron Tyson has averaged 16 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Redhawks, while Darrion Trammell has recorded 12.8 points, six assists and two steals per game.TRIFECTAS FOR TYSON: Through four games, Seattle’s Cameron Tyson has connected on 42.9 percent of the 35 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also shooting 77.8 percent from the free throw line this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Seattle went 3-5 overall when playing against out-of-conference foes last year. The Redhawks offense put up 66.1 points per contest across those eight games.

