SD State faces SFA

The Associated Press

November 12, 2021, 3:30 PM

South Dakota State (1-0) vs. Stephen F. Austin (2-0)

William R. Johnson Coliseum, Nacogdoches, Texas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State and Stephen F. Austin both look to put winning streaks together .

SENIOR STUDS: Stephen F. Austin’s Gavin Kensmil, Roti Ware and David Kachelries have collectively accounted for 46 percent of all Lumberjacks scoring this season.GAVIN GETS BUCKETS: Across two appearances this year, Stephen F. Austin’s Kensmil has shot 68.4 percent.

DID YOU KNOW: South Dakota State went 3-2 against non-conference programs last season. In those five games, the Jackrabbits gave up 72.4 points per game while scoring 74.4 per outing. Stephen F. Austin went 0-2 in non-conference play, averaging 53.5 points and giving up 74.5 per game in the process.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

