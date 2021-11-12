CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Where kids can get vaccines | Day care providers in 'survival mode' | Montgomery Co. schools 'test-to-stay' | Latest area COVID cases | Latest vaccine numbers
Scott leads E. Michigan past Illinois St. 103-98 in 2OT

The Associated Press

November 12, 2021, 10:49 PM

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Monty Scott scored 28 points as Eastern Michigan edged past Illinois State 103-98 in double overtime on Friday night.

Bryce McBride added 23 points for the Eagles. McBride also had eight rebounds.

Noah Farrakhan had 17 points and six rebounds for Eastern Michigan (1-1). Colin Golson Jr. added 16 points and seven rebounds.

Antonio Reeves scored a career-high 32 points for the Redbirds (1-1). Sy Chatman scored a career-high 29 points plus 13 rebounds and four blocks. Josiah Strong had 11 points.

