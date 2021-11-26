SC St. goes up against The Citadel

The Citadel (3-2) vs. South Carolina State (1-6) Smith-Hammond-Middleton Center, Orangeburg, South Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The…

The Citadel (3-2) vs. South Carolina State (1-6)

Smith-Hammond-Middleton Center, Orangeburg, South Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Citadel and South Carolina State look to bounce back from losses. The Citadel fell short in a 107-81 game at Duke on Monday. South Carolina State lost 82-78 loss at home against South Carolina Upstate on Tuesday.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: South Carolina State’s Cameron Jones has averaged 11.9 points while Antonio TJ Madlock has put up 7.9 points, 4.9 rebounds and four assists. For The Citadel, Hayden Brown has averaged 18 points and 9.2 rebounds while Jason Roche has put up 14 points and 4.4 rebounds.BRILLIANT BROWN: Brown has connected on 38.9 percent of the 18 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 12 over the last three games. He’s also made 55.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

ASSIST RATIOS: The The Citadel offense has recently used assists to create baskets more often than The Citadel. South Carolina State has 39 assists on 69 field goals (56.5 percent) across its past three outings while The Citadel has assists on 57 of 94 field goals (60.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The The Citadel offense has scored 87.8 points per game this season, ranking the Bulldogs 13th among Division I teams. The South Carolina State defense has allowed 79.3 points per game to opponents (ranked 202nd overall).

