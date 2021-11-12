CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Va. pharmacy gives wrong COVID-19 dosage to kids | Montgomery Co. schools 'test-to-stay' | Can at-home COVID-19 tests make holidays safer? | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » College Basketball » San Francisco shoots 61%…

San Francisco shoots 61% in 92-76 win over Prairie View A&M

The Associated Press

November 12, 2021, 1:23 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Jamaree Bouyea scored 24 points shooting 9 for 14 and San Francisco beat Prairie View A&M 92-76 on Thursday night.

The Dons (2-0) built a 19-1 lead and never trailed.

Khalil Shabazz scored 19 points shooting 7 for 11 and Gabe Stafanini 16 on 7 for 10. Patrick Tape scored 10 and San Francisco shot 61.1% (33 for 54).

Jawaun Daniels scored 25, William Douglas 12 and Drell Roberts 10 for the Panthers (0-2).

___

More AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal district court denies two initial attempts at blocking federal vaccine mandate for employees

Time for the 'great resignation?' Not for the federal government, CHCOs say

CMMC 2.0 could take as long as two years to come online

USPS outlines $8B infrastructure investment in 2022 as sign of 'bright future'

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up