San Francisco plays Davidson

Davidson (1-0) vs. San Francisco (2-0) War Memorial Gymnasium, San Francisco; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Davidson and San…

Davidson (1-0) vs. San Francisco (2-0)

War Memorial Gymnasium, San Francisco; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Davidson and San Francisco both look to put winning streaks together . Davidson blew out Delaware by 22 on Tuesday. San Francisco is coming off a 92-76 win over Prairie View on Thursday.

SAVVY SENIORS: San Francisco has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Jamaree Bouyea, Khalil Shabazz, Yauhen Massalski and Patrick Tape have combined to account for 59 percent of all Dons points this season.LEAPING FOR LOYER: Foster Loyer has connected on 100 percent of the six 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 50 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Davidson went 4-4 against non-conference teams last season. In those eight games, the Wildcats gave up 66.9 points per game while scoring 71.5 per contest. San Francisco went 6-4 in non-conference play, averaging 76.1 points and giving up 68.1 per game in the process.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.