San Diego St. faces UTA

Texas-Arlington (1-3) vs. San Diego State (2-1)

Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl, San Diego; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego State goes up against Texas-Arlington in an early season matchup. Texas-Arlington came up short in a 64-36 game at North Texas in its last outing. San Diego State is coming off a 65-63 home win over Arizona State in its most recent game.

SAVVY SENIORS: San Diego State’s Nathan Mensah, Matt Bradley and Trey Pulliam have collectively accounted for 58 percent of all Aztecs scoring this season.ACCURATE AZORE: David Azore has connected on 9.1 percent of the 11 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 85.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: San Diego State gets to the line more often than any other MWC team. The Aztecs have averaged 25.3 foul shots per game this season.

