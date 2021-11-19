CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: More vaccine clinics for kids in DC | Charles Co. schools ease quarantine rules | COVID-19 and the holidays | Latest vaccine rates
Home » College Basketball » San Diego St. faces UTA

San Diego St. faces UTA

The Associated Press

November 19, 2021, 6:31 AM

Texas-Arlington (1-3) vs. San Diego State (2-1)

Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl, San Diego; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego State goes up against Texas-Arlington in an early season matchup. Texas-Arlington came up short in a 64-36 game at North Texas in its last outing. San Diego State is coming off a 65-63 home win over Arizona State in its most recent game.

SAVVY SENIORS: San Diego State’s Nathan Mensah, Matt Bradley and Trey Pulliam have collectively accounted for 58 percent of all Aztecs scoring this season.ACCURATE AZORE: David Azore has connected on 9.1 percent of the 11 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 85.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: San Diego State gets to the line more often than any other MWC team. The Aztecs have averaged 25.3 foul shots per game this season.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

