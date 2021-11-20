CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: US opens boosters to all adults | DC officials defend dropping mask mandate | No supply issue for adult boosters in Va. | Latest vaccine rates
S. Illinois, Northeastern meet in U.S. Virgin Islands

The Associated Press

November 20, 2021, 6:31 AM

Northeastern (2-2) vs. Southern Illinois (2-1)

U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam , Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern and Southern Illinois are set to face off in the U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam. Southern Illinois earned a 67-63 win over Colorado in its most recent game, while Northeastern emerged with a 71-55 win against Duquesne in its last outing.

SUPER SENIORS: Northeastern has relied heavily on its seniors. Chris Doherty, Shaquille Walters, Nikola Djogo and Jason Strong have collectively accounted for 62 percent of all Huskies points this season.JUMPING FOR JONES: Lance Jones has connected on 33.3 percent of the 24 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 24 over his last three games. He’s also converted 90 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Northeastern has scored 60.5 points and allowed 62.8 points over its last five games. Southern Illinois has averaged 68.7 points while allowing 62.3 over its last five.

