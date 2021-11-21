CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: US opens boosters to all adults | DC officials defend dropping mask mandate | No supply issue for adult boosters in Va. | Latest vaccine rates
Roberts leads Georgia St. past High Point 74-66 in OT

The Associated Press

November 21, 2021, 7:00 PM

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — Justin Roberts had 25 points as Georgia State beat High Point 74-66 in overtime in the Legends Classic-Subregional on Sunday.

Kane Williams added 21 points for Georgia State. Williams also had 11 rebounds.

Ja’Heim Hudson had 10 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks for Georgia State (4-1). Nelson Phillips added six rebounds.

John-Michael Wright had 17 points for High Point (2-3). Jaden House added 17 points. Zach Austin had 11 points and 11 rebounds.

