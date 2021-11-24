Rider faces Bucknell in Riviera Maya

Rider (2-4) vs. Bucknell (1-4) Cancun Challenge – Mayan Division , Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya, Riviera Maya, Mexico; Wednesday,…

Rider (2-4) vs. Bucknell (1-4)

Cancun Challenge – Mayan Division , Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya, Riviera Maya, Mexico; Wednesday, 12:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rider is preparing to face Bucknell in a postseason game in Riviera Maya. The only meeting between the teams this season came on Nov. 17, when the Bison outshot Rider 49.1 percent to 34.9 percent and made five more 3-pointers en route to the 81-74 victory.

VETERAN LEADERSHIP: Rider’s Dwight Murray Jr., Dimencio Vaughn and Ajiri Ogemuno-Johnson have combined to account for 50 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 50 percent of all Broncs points over the last five games.DOMINANT DWIGHT: Murray has connected on 30 percent of the 30 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 26 over the last five games. He’s also made 93.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Bison have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Broncs. Bucknell has an assist on 48 of 83 field goals (57.8 percent) over its previous three outings while Rider has assists on 28 of 75 field goals (37.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Bucknell is ranked second among Patriot League teams with an average of 77.4 points per game.

