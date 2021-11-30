Richmond (3-4) vs. Wofford (5-2) Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium, Spartanburg, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Richmond faces…

Richmond (3-4) vs. Wofford (5-2)

Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium, Spartanburg, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Richmond faces Wofford in a non-conference matchup. Both teams last saw action this past weekend. Wofford won on the road against Georgia 68-65 on Sunday, while Richmond came up short in an 82-71 game in overtime to Mississippi State on Saturday.

LEADING THE WAY: The Spiders are led by Tyler Burton and Grant Golden. Burton is averaging 19 points and seven rebounds while Golden is putting up 17 points, 5.7 rebounds and four assists per game. The Terriers have been led by Max Klesmit and B.J. Mack. Klesmit has averaged 16.4 points while Mack has put up 12.6 points and 5.4 rebounds per game.TERRIFIC TYLER: Burton has connected on 45.9 percent of the 37 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 12 of 28 over his last five games. He’s also made 82.8 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: Wofford has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 90.5 points while giving up 58.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Spiders have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Terriers. Wofford has an assist on 41 of 71 field goals (57.7 percent) across its previous three matchups while Richmond has assists on 55 of 89 field goals (61.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Wofford has committed a turnover on just 16.7 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-lowest percentage among all SoCon teams. The Terriers have turned the ball over only 11.6 times per game this season.

