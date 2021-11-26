BLACK FRIDAY NEWS: Black Friday weather looks chilly | OK not to Black Friday shop | Saving your Thanksgiving leftovers | High car prices on Black Friday
Home » College Basketball » Reed Jr. scores 23…

Reed Jr. scores 23 to lead SE Missouri past UIW 79-76

The Associated Press

November 26, 2021, 4:06 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Chris Harris hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer and Eric Reed Jr. had 23 points as Southeast Missouri narrowly beat UIW 79-76 on Friday in the Cardinals’ round-robin Thanksgiving Invitational opener.

Incarnate Word turned the ball over with three seconds to play. Southeast Missouri inbounded the ball under its own basket with a quick pass reaching Harris on the left wing for the winner.

Nate Johnson had 14 points for Southeast Missouri (3-2). Harris added 13 points. Phillip Russell had 10 points.

Robert ”RJ” Glasper had 19 points for the Cardinals (0-5). Drew Lutz added 17 points. Johnny Hughes III had 14 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

DHS, DoD look to develop repeatable, flexible 5G security process for agencies

Federal agencies close to 100% compliance with vaccine mandate as enforcement begins

Airmen and guardians will be stuck at current orders until they are vaccinated or exempted

Biden's DEIA strategy seeks to better understand federal employees' challenges

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up