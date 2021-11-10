CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Pfizer asks FDA to ok booster shots for all adults | Montgomery Co.'s 'test-to-stay' program hits snag | Vaccinating kids 5 to 11 | Latest vaccine numbers
Reed Jr. lifts SE Missouri over Missouri St. 99-94

The Associated Press

November 10, 2021, 3:49 AM

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Eric Reed Jr. had 21 points as Southeast Missouri narrowly defeated Missouri State 99-94 on Tuesday night in the season opener for both teams.

Chris Harris had 19 points for Southeast Missouri. Nygal Russell added 14 points and six rebounds. Nana Akenten had 13 points.

Gaige Prim had 28 points and 15 rebounds for the Bears. Donovan Clay added 20 points. Isiaih Mosley had 16 points.

