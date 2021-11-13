CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC to punish unvaccinated workers | Flu shots increasingly important this season | Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for large businesses | Latest area COVID cases | Latest vaccine numbers
Ray scores 12 to lead La Salle over Albany 67-64

The Associated Press

November 13, 2021, 7:31 PM

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Christian Ray registered 12 points and six rebounds as La Salle narrowly defeated Albany 67-64 on Saturday.

Clifton Moore had 11 points for La Salle (1-1). Sherif Kenney added six rebounds.

De’Vondre Perry had 18 points for the Great Danes (0-2). Matt Cerruti added 13 points. Jamel Horton also had 13 points plus five steals.

