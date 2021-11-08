Radford begins campaign against Emory & Henry

Emory & Henry vs. Radford (0-0) Dedmon Center, Radford, Virginia; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Radford Highlanders are…

Emory & Henry vs. Radford (0-0)

Dedmon Center, Radford, Virginia; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Radford Highlanders are set to battle the Wasps of Division III Emory & Henry. Radford went 15-12 last year.

DID YOU KNOW: Radford went 0-5 overall when facing out-of-conference opponents last season. The Highlanders scored 55 points per matchup across those five contests.

