Prairie View hopes to end skid vs LMU

Prairie View (0-6) vs. Loyola Marymount (3-2)

Albert Gersten Pavilion, Los Angeles; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View looks to end its six-game losing streak as it takes on Loyola Marymount. Prairie View is looking to break its current six-game losing streak. Loyola Marymount is coming off a 76-70 win in Jacksonville over SMU on Monday.

SAVVY VETERANS: Each team has relied heavily on their seniors this year. Joe Quintana, Eli Scott, Dameane Douglas and Cam Shelton have combined to account for 63 percent of Loyola Marymount’s scoring this season. For Prairie View, D’Rell Roberts, Jawaun Daniels, William Douglas, DeWayne Cox and Markedric Bell have collectively accounted for 73 percent of all Prairie View scoring, including 80 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.DOMINANT D’RELL: Roberts has connected on 32.3 percent of the 31 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 7 for 23 over his last three games. He’s also made 67.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: Prairie View has lost its last five road games, scoring 63.2 points, while allowing 85.2 per game.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Lions have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Panthers. Loyola Marymount has 39 assists on 76 field goals (51.3 percent) over its past three contests while Prairie View has assists on 21 of 60 field goals (35 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Prairie View defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 25.8 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Panthers 30th among Division I teams. The Loyola Marymount offense has turned the ball over on 24.9 percent of its possessions (ranking the Lions 340th, nationally).

