Portland goes for first win vs Willamette

Willamette vs. Portland (0-1)

Earle A. Chiles Center, Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Portland Pilots are set to battle the Bearcats of Division III Willamette. Portland lost 76-60 on the road against Arizona State in its most recent game.

DID YOU KNOW: Portland went 3-3 overall when facing out-of-conference foes last year. The Pilots offense put up 69.3 points per matchup in those six contests.

