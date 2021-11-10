CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Pfizer asks FDA to ok booster shots for all adults | Montgomery Co.'s 'test-to-stay' program hits snag | Vaccinating kids 5 to 11 | Latest vaccine numbers
Portland goes for first win vs Willamette

The Associated Press

November 10, 2021, 6:31 AM

Willamette vs. Portland (0-1)

Earle A. Chiles Center, Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Portland Pilots are set to battle the Bearcats of Division III Willamette. Portland lost 76-60 on the road against Arizona State in its most recent game.

DID YOU KNOW: Portland went 3-3 overall when facing out-of-conference foes last year. The Pilots offense put up 69.3 points per matchup in those six contests.

