Perry lifts Stetson over Florida Memorial 74-67

DELAND, Fla. (AP) — Rob Perry scored 25 points as Stetson defeated Florida Memorial 74-67 on Tuesday night. Chase Johnston…

Listen now to WTOP News

DELAND, Fla. (AP) — Rob Perry scored 25 points as Stetson defeated Florida Memorial 74-67 on Tuesday night. Chase Johnston added 20 points for the Hatters.

Perry shot 11 for 12 from the foul line.

Stephan Swenson had seven assists and six steals for Stetson (1-0).

Corey Benton had 21 points and six rebounds for the Lions. Brent Holcombe added 19 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.