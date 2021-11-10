CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Vaccinating kids 5 to 11 | Mobile clinic at Pr. George's schools | Grant for future DC restaurants | Montgomery Co. focuses on vaccinating children | Latest vaccine numbers
Perry lifts Stetson over Florida Memorial 74-67

The Associated Press

November 10, 2021, 12:08 AM

DELAND, Fla. (AP) — Rob Perry scored 25 points as Stetson defeated Florida Memorial 74-67 on Tuesday night. Chase Johnston added 20 points for the Hatters.

Perry shot 11 for 12 from the foul line.

Stephan Swenson had seven assists and six steals for Stetson (1-0).

Corey Benton had 21 points and six rebounds for the Lions. Brent Holcombe added 19 points.

