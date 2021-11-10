CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Pfizer asks FDA to ok booster shots for all adults | Montgomery Co.'s 'test-to-stay' program hits snag | Vaccinating kids 5 to 11 | Latest vaccine numbers
Perry carries North Texas past Oklahoma Christian 84-53

The Associated Press

November 10, 2021, 2:44 AM

DENTON, Texas (AP) — Tylor Perry had 22 points as North Texas easily defeated Oklahoma Christian 84-53 on Tuesday night in the season opener for both teams.

Perry hit 8 of 10 shots, including 5 of 7 on 3-pointers.

Thomas Bell had 14 points for North Texas. Mardrez McBride added 13 points. JJ Murray had 13 points.

Anthony Johnson had 11 points for the Eagles. D.J. Walter added 11 points. Moun’Tae Edmundson had 10 points.

