Penn meets Utah State in Conway

Penn (1-2) vs. Utah State (1-1)

Myrtle Beach Invitational , HTC Center, Conway, South Carolina; Thursday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Penn and Utah State will take the floor in the Myrtle Beach Invitational. Utah State earned an 85-74 win over Richmond on Friday, while Penn won 73-68 against Bucknell on Sunday.

STEPPING UP: Utah State’s Justin Bean has averaged 23 points and 13.5 rebounds while Brandon Horvath has put up 18.5 points and 5.5 rebounds. For the Quakers, Jordan Dingle has averaged 22.3 points while Jelani Williams has put up nine points and five rebounds.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Dingle has been directly responsible for 49 percent of all Penn field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has 25 field goals and 10 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: Utah State has attempted the second-most free throws among all MWC teams. The Aggies have averaged 23.5 foul shots per game this season.

