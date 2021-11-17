CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Young children receive wrong COVID-19 vaccine | MD schools mask mandate's future | Libraries offer free rapid test kits | Masks coming back in Montgomery Co. | Latest vaccine rates
OU faces ECU in Conway

The Associated Press

November 17, 2021, 6:31 AM

Oklahoma (2-0) vs. East Carolina (3-0)

Myrtle Beach Invitational , HTC Center, Conway, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma is ready to face East Carolina in the Myrtle Beach Invitational. East Carolina earned a 95-79 win over Western Carolina on Sunday, while Oklahoma walked away with a 96-44 blowout win against UTSA on Friday.

SAVVY SENIORS: Oklahoma’s Tanner Groves, Umoja Gibson and Elijah Harkless have collectively accounted for 42 percent of all Sooners points this season.GIFTED GROVES: Groves has connected on 40 percent of the 10 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 50 percent of his foul shots this season.

TOUGH DEFENSE: Oklahoma has held opposing teams to 51.5 points per game this year, the seventh-lowest figure among all Division I teams.

___

___

