O’Hearn scores 23 to lead NJIT past Lehigh 73-56

The Associated Press

November 13, 2021, 10:17 PM

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Dylan O’Hearn had 23 points as NJIT beat Lehigh 73-56 on Saturday night.

O’Hearn shot 9 for 10 from the foul line.

James Lee had 17 points and six rebounds for NJIT (1-1). Miles Coleman added 15 points and seven rebounds.

Marques Wilson had 15 points for the Mountain Hawks (0-2). Jeameril Wilson added 13 points.

