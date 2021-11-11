CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Montgomery Co. residents urged to wear masks indoors | Doctor to parents: Don't worry about side effects | Pandemic-era voting in DC to stay? | Latest vaccine numbers
No. 4 Nova faces off against No. 2 UCLA

The Associated Press

November 11, 2021, 6:31 AM

No. 4 Villanova (1-0) vs. No. 2 UCLA (1-0)

Pauley Pavilion, Los Angeles; Friday, 11:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 Villanova visits No. 2 UCLA in an early season matchup.

DID YOU KNOW: Each of these teams posted winning records against non-conference competition last season. Villanova went 7-2 against teams outside its conference, while UCLA went 9-3 in such games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

