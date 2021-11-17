CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Young children receive wrong COVID-19 vaccine | MD schools mask mandate's future | Libraries offer free rapid test kits | Masks coming back in Montgomery Co. | Latest vaccine rates
No. 3 Kansas meets Stony Brook

The Associated Press

November 17, 2021, 6:31 AM

Stony Brook (0-1) vs. No. 3 Kansas (2-0)

Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence, Kansas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Kansas hosts Stony Brook in an early season matchup.

SUPER SENIORS: Kansas has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Ochai Agbaji, Remy Martin, David McCormack and Jalen Coleman-Lands have combined to account for 65 percent of all Jayhawks scoring this season.ACCURATE AGBAJI: Agbaji has connected on 46.2 percent of the 13 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 88.9 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Stony Brook went 1-4 against non-conference teams last season. In those five games, the Seawolves gave up 78.6 points per game while scoring 69 per outing. Kansas went 7-3 in non-conference play, averaging 75.4 points and giving up 73 per game in the process.

