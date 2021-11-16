CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Masks coming back in Montgomery Co. | Boosters for all adults? | Va. libraries offer free rapid tests | Students receive wrong vaccine dose | Latest vaccine rates
Home » College Basketball » No. 22 West Virginia…

No. 22 West Virginia women open season with 86-33 win

The Associated Press

November 16, 2021, 9:17 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Esmery Martinez had 19 points and seven rebounds, Kirsten Deans added 18 points and seven steals, and No. 22 West Virginia beat St. Francis (Pa.) 86-33 on Tuesday night.

West Virginia scored the first 14 points of the game to start a 20-1 run through the opening seven minutes. Martinez had seven points and five rebounds in the first quarter, and West Virginia led 27-8.

West Virginia held St. Francis to just two made field goals in the third quarter, and closed on a 14-0 run to extend its lead to 47 points.

Yemiyah Morris scored 12 points, and Ja’Naiya Quinerly and Kari Niblack added 10 apiece for West Virginia (1-0).

West Virginia scored 38 points off of 35 St. Francis turnovers.

Jenna Mastellone scored 11 points for St. Francis (0-3). Mastellone made five of the Red Flash’s 13 field goals.

___

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

DHS chief information security officer wary of Pentagon’s changes to CMMC

OPM will allow same-sex spouses of deceased federal employees a chance to apply for survivor benefits

OMB warns of hiring freeze, funding gaps, if Congress pursues full-year continuing resolution

In new guide, OPM urges agencies to weave telework, remote work into workforce culture

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up