CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Young children receive wrong COVID-19 vaccine | MD schools mask mandate's future | Libraries offer free rapid test kits | Masks coming back in Montgomery Co. | Latest vaccine rates
Home » College Basketball » No. 19 Ohio State…

No. 19 Ohio State squares off against Xavier

The Associated Press

November 17, 2021, 6:31 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

No. 19 Ohio State (3-0) vs. Xavier (2-0)

Cintas Center, Cincinnati; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 Ohio State visits Xavier in an early season matchup. Both teams earned big home victories in their last game. Xavier earned a 73-59 win over Kent State on Friday, while Ohio State got an 89-58 blowout win over Bowling Green on Monday.

TEAM LEADERS: Xavier’s Paul Scruggs has averaged 20 points, six rebounds and 4.5 assists while Colby Jones has put up 17.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and two steals. For the Buckeyes, E.J. Liddell has averaged 22.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and two blocks while Zed Key has put up 12.3 points and seven rebounds.EXCELLENT E.J.: Liddell has connected on 38.5 percent of the 13 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 13 over his last three games. He’s also made 60 percent of his free throws this season.

RECENT GAMES: Ohio State has scored 80 points and allowed 66 points over its last five games. Xavier has managed 68 points and given up just 59.5 over its last five.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

OPM will allow same-sex spouses of deceased federal employees a chance to apply for survivor benefits

Upcoming customer experience executive order underscores Biden's equity goals

In new guide, OPM urges agencies to weave telework, remote work into workforce culture

Coast Guard prioritizing climate change resiliency, workforce in infrastructure investments

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up