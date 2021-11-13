CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC to punish unvaccinated workers | Flu shots increasingly important this season | Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for large businesses | Latest area COVID cases | Latest vaccine numbers
No. 16 Arkansas makes up ground, routs Gardner-Webb 86-69

The Associated Press

November 13, 2021, 7:05 PM

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Connor Vanover scored 19 points and helped lead a big run that ended the first half to send No. 16 Arkansas over Gardner-Webb 86-69 on Saturday.

Vanover had eight points during a 27-5 burst. The Razorbacks (2-0) turned a six-point deficit into a 16-point halftime lead.

JD Notae had nine of his 18 points during the run. Vanover also had seven points while playing just 17 minutes.

Arkansas shot 13 of 27 from 3-point range. Devo Davis added 10 points and six assists for the Razorbacks.

Julian Soumaoro scored 20 points and Lance Terry and Kareem Reid each had 16 for the Runnin’ Bulldogs (0-2).

NO. 21 MARYLAND 68, VERMONT 57

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Eric Ayala and Fatts Russell each scored 22 points to help Maryland rally to defeat Vermont.

Ben Shungu scored a career-high 27 points and Isaiah Powell added 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Catamounts (1-1), who have not defeated a Big Ten team since 1977.

Maryland is off to a 3-0 start for the eighth consecutive season.

Vermont forward Ryan Davis had eight points on 3-of-12 shooting. Davis was last season’s America East player of the year

NO. 24 UCONN 89, COPPIN STATE 54

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Adama Sanogo kept up his sharp shooting, tying his career high with 20 points in UConn’s win over Coppin State.

R.J. Cole added 16 points and Tyrese Martin 15 for the Huskies (2-0).

Sanogo made 10 of 13 shots and had nine rebounds. The sophomore forward is shooting 19 for 24 this season.

Alex Rojas, playing his first game for Coppin State (0-4), had nine points for the Eagles. Tyree Corbett also scored nine.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

