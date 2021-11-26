No. 15 Tennessee avoids upset against Tennessee Tech

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Brandon Huntley-Hatfield scored eight of his 12 points during a key second-half spurt, and No. 15…

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Brandon Huntley-Hatfield scored eight of his 12 points during a key second-half spurt, and No. 15 Tennessee beat Tennessee Tech 80-69 on Friday.

Olivia Nkamhoua led Tennessee with 18 points. Kennedy Chandler had 15 points and five steals. John Fulkerson scored 14 points, and Santiago Vescovi finished with 13.

The Vols (4-1) looked sluggish for much of the game, and the Golden Eagles (2-4) led 35-34 at halftime. It took a second-half 12-2 run to help Tennessee — a 21.5-point favorite — avoid the upset.

Jr. Clay led Tennessee Tech with 19 points. David Ramsey had 12, and Keishawn Davidson finished with 10.

Tennessee missed its first 10 3-point shots in the first half. It went 6 for 23 from deep for the game.

BIG PICTURE

Tennessee Tech: After leaving Knoxville, the Golden Eagles have six very winnable games before they take on Cincinnati later in December.

Tennessee: Health is the main priority for the Vols. They are stretching their legs with Tennessee Tech and Presbyterian before games with Colorado and Texas Tech. Guards Justin Powell (flu) and Josiah-Jordan James (torn finger ligament on his shooting hand) are among the hobbled.

UP NEXT

Tennessee Tech: The Golden Eagles return home Tuesday night to take on Chattanooga.

Tennessee: Coach Rick Barnes will be challenged with getting his team to maintain its intensity Tuesday at home against Presbyterian. If the Vols are going to be better against Colorado and Texas Tech, it will have to start against Presbyterian.

